Sons of Boston Employees Appear in Court in Marine Stabbing Death

Two Sons of Boston employees were arraigned Thursday in connection with the fatal stabbing of a Marine veteran outside the downtown Boston bar in March.

Alvaro Larrama, 38, of East Boston and Alisha Dumeer, 34, of Everett, have both been indicted in the stabbing death of 23-year-old Daniel Martinez - Larrama on second-degree murder and Dumeer as an accessory after the fact.

Both defendants pleaded not guilty in court on Thursday. Larrama continues to be held without bail, as he has been since his arrest, and was barred with having any contact with Dumeer or any other witnesses in the case. Dumeer was released on personal recognizance and also ordered not to have any contact with Larrama or witnesses for the time being.

Both defendants are expected to appear in court on July 26 for scheduling conferences.

What we know about the case against Larrama

Larrama is accused of following Martinez, who was visiting from Illinois, down the street and stabbing him after a confrontation outside the bar on Union Street on March 19. Prosecutors said Thursday that the interaction started when one of Martinez's friends was kicked out of the bar for vaping.

Martinez and another friend left to join the friend, but tried to reenter the bar, prosecutors said. Larrama, who was working the door, refused to let them back in.

Prosecutors said witnesses reported that after the exchange of words the victims and his friends began walking away, while Larrama yelled obscenities and tried to challenge the victim to a fight. Surveillance footage corroborated the witness accounts that the victim was walking away and that Larrama followed after him.

Larrama was then seen running after Martinez with an unknown object in his right hand. Martinez then turned and faced Larrama, extending his left hand to block or fend off an attack. He then struck Larrama in the head with an aluminum beer bottle.

During the ensuing fight, Larrama could be seen striking Martinez in the left chest two times, the second of which caused Martinez to grasp his chest with his left hand.

Several people, including employees from other local businesses, then intervened and as Larrama was separated from the altercation he could be seen manipulating an unknown object with both of his hands in front of his body before appearing to place it in his right shorts pocket. Larrama was then led back into Sons of Boston by other staff, where he proceeded into the bar's basement, where he was captured on surveillance camera washing his hands and discarding the knit had and sweatshirt he had been wearing during the incident. He is then seen turning his T-shirt inside-out before fleeing out the rear exit of the bar.

Larrama is also accused in a separate assault on a bar customer on March 6. Prosecutors allege that Larrama was among a group of bouncers who assaulted that patron after the victim had been asked to leave the White Bull Tavern.

What we know about the case against Alisha Dumeer

Dumeer, who is a part-owner and manager of Sons of Boston, was working at the bar during the incident. Prosecutors allege that security from Hennessey's Bar witnessed the fight and brought Larrama back to Sons of Boston, where they informed Dumeer and another owner/manager of what transpired.

In court Thursday prosecutors said they have surveillance footage that shows Dumeer with Larrama in a basement locker room at the bar. Dumeer allegedly tried to give Larrama a new sweatshirt and threw out some of his clothing. Larrama eventually left out a back door, and Dumeer returned to work bartending.

Later, Dumeer can be seen coming back down to the area later and apparently moving the trash can, prosecutors said, though she was standing in a blind spot of the camera and her actions are not entirely in view.

The clothing was eventually recovered by investigators and tested positive for blood.

In an interview with police several days after the attack, Dumeer denied knowing about the stabbing until she heard about it on the news. Prosecutors said this is contrary to other witness statements and the surveillance footage. She would later say that her biggest concern was “saving the restaurant and her dignity," prosecutors said.

The status of Sons of Boston

In the wake of the stabbing death, the city of Boston suspended Sons of Boston's entertainment license, which allows them to host events like live music and karaoke, and liquor license.

Martinez's family has said they are planning to file a lawsuit against the establishment.