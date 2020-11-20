Soon You Can Buy Some of Famed Boston Bar The Fours' Sports Memorabilia

Boston sports fans will have a chance to bid on some memorabilia with history all their own next month.

Over 1,000 jerseys, photos, game balls and other items that once hung on the walls of famed Boston sports bar The Fours, which closed this year amid the coronavirus pandemic, are set to be auctioned starting Dec. 3.

The socially distant auction will be held at The Fours in-person on the third. Click here for additional information from the auctioneer on terms and preview dates, and see some of the items on offer below.