Report: Nick Folk Will Not Play Sunday Against Texans

The Patriots need a kicker for this Sunday's game. Again.

NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport tweeted that recently added Nick Folk underwent an appendectomy that will preven him from playing Sunday's game against the Houston Texans.

Rapoport said that the surgery was "minimally invasive" and that Folk's recovery time should be short.

Whoever takes over the kicking duties for New England will become the team's fourth kicker this year.

The carousel started in October, when the team announced that longtime kicker Stephen Gostkowski was out for the season after hip surgery.

His first replacement, Mike Nugent, lasted just four games before he was replaced by Folk. Nugent posted a 62.5% field goal percentage before he was cut.

The Patriots will take on the Texans on the road Sunday. That game starts at 8:20 p.m.