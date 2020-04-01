Local
coronavirus

Sources: Resident at Chelsea Soldiers’ Home Dies of Coronavirus

The death comes after officials reported more than a dozen deaths at veterans' facility in Holyoke

By Young-Jin Kim

Mark Garfinkel

A resident at the Soldiers' Home in Chelsea, Massachusetts has died of the coronavirus, sources said Wednesday, a day after state officials reported more than a dozen deaths at veterans' facility in Holyoke.

In addition to the death of the resident, sources told NBC10 Boston and NECN an employee at the facility had tested positive for the virus.

The developments came after Gov. Baker on Tuesday said 13 veterans had died at the Holyoke Soldiers' Home, with about half of them so far testing positive for the new coronavirus.

The deaths are raising concerns about veterans and others at nursing facilities, where many may have underlying conditions, amid the coronavirus outbreak.

As of Tuesday, Massachusetts had reported 6,620 cases of COVID-19, including 89 deaths.

