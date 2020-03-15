South Boston bars and restaurants will close on Sunday, according to a legislator who represents the area. The moves comes on the advice of public health officials aiming to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

Social media users had shown bars in South Boston packed with patrons Saturday.

On Sunday morning, State Sen. Nick Collins said that all South Boston bars and restaurants voluntarily agreed to close their doors, citing the "unchartered waters" of the spread of coronavirus and the need for the public to chip in and help.

“Thank you to Mayor Walsh, my fellow South Boston elected officials and neighbors, the Licensing Board and license holders in South Boston for working with us and taking these sound proactive measures to protect the public’s health,” Collins said in a statement. “We are all in this together and it’s imperative now that we all do all that we can to keep our communities safe.”

South Boston establishments:



Lincoln

Capo

Loco

Fat Baby

The Junction

The Playwright

Broadway

Roza Lyons

Back Yard Betty’s

Publico

Stats

Shenannagins

Cambria Hotel (will service hotel guests only)

Public health experts are adamant that the impact of the deadly virus can be mitigated by social distancing, keeping away from others so the illness isn't transmitted.

"I would like to see a dramatic diminution of the personal interaction we see in restaurants and in bars," said Anthony Fauci, director of the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, in a CNN interview Sunday.

The Glynn Group, owners of The Black Rose in Southie, says this is the first time in the bar's 40-plus history that it will close for St. Patrick's Day festivities.

The Glynn Group says they are evaluating the situation and following guidance by city and public health officials.

"We are postponing the celebration to a later date, as we all need to do our part right now to help stop the spread of the coronavirus," the owners said in statement Sunday morning. "We appreciate our customers and look forward to celebrating with you all soon.”

Boston Mayor Marty Walsh announced that the city's public schools will close Tuesday, March 17, for over a month in an effort to keep students, their families and staff safe during the coronavirus outbreak.