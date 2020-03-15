Local
In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.
South Boston

South Boston Bars Close Sunday Amid Coronavirus’ Spread: ‘All in This Together’

By Nathalie Sczublewski

Murphy's Law, South Boston
Facebook/Murphy's Law

South Boston bars and restaurants will close on Sunday, according to a legislator who represents the area. The moves comes on the advice of public health officials aiming to prevent the spread of coronavirus. 

Social media users had shown bars in South Boston packed with patrons Saturday. 

On Sunday morning, State Sen. Nick Collins said that all South Boston bars and restaurants voluntarily agreed to close their doors, citing the "unchartered waters" of the spread of coronavirus and the need for the public to chip in and help.

“Thank you to Mayor Walsh, my fellow South Boston elected officials and neighbors, the Licensing Board and license holders in South Boston for working with us and taking these sound proactive measures to protect the public’s health,” Collins said in a statement. “We are all in this together and it’s imperative now that we all do all that we can to keep our communities safe.”

Public health experts are adamant that the impact of the deadly virus can be mitigated by social distancing, keeping away from others so the illness isn't transmitted.

"I would like to see a dramatic diminution of the personal interaction we see in restaurants and in bars," said Anthony Fauci, director of the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, in a CNN interview Sunday.

The Glynn Group, owners of The Black Rose in Southie, says this is the first time in the bar's 40-plus history that it will close for St. Patrick's Day festivities.

The Glynn Group says they are evaluating the situation and following guidance by city and public health officials.

"We are postponing the celebration to a later date, as we all need to do our part right now to help stop the spread of the coronavirus," the owners said in statement Sunday morning. "We appreciate our customers and look forward to celebrating with you all soon.”

More on the Coronavirus Outbreak

coronavirus 13 hours ago

RSVP ‘Maybe’? Coronavirus Puts Wedding Industry on Edge

coronavirus concerns 18 hours ago

Split by COVID-19, Man Celebrates 67 Years With Wife Outside Her Nursing Home

Boston Mayor Marty Walsh announced that the city's public schools will close Tuesday, March 17, for over a month in an effort to keep students, their families and staff safe during the coronavirus outbreak.

This article tagged under:

South BostonMassachusettsBOSTONcoronavirusMarty Walsh
Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Request a School Visit Adjusting to Climate Change Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Video NBC10 Boston Digital Originals Traffic Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins Entertainment Hub Today Food & Drink Uniquely Boston
TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us