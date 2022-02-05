South Boston Fire Engulfs Home

A house fire broke out at 14 National St. in South Boston around 8:00 p.m. on Saturday. No one was hurt in the flames.

Neighbors reported to NBC that a man seen on camera at the scene asked them for help after telling them that his shirt had caught on fire while cooking and subsequently caught the rest of the house on fire.

Icy conditions, a narrow street, overhead wires and frozen hydrants complicated the job of extinguishing the flames, fire officials said.

“They had three, three hose lines run off their pump. Originally their hydrant was frozen but they kept working it and eventually they got water to flow,” said Deputy Chief Brian Tully.

Heavy fire knocked down , companies were able to contain the fire from spreading to adjacent buildings. Great job by all Having dealing with tight conditions and overhead wires icy conditions on a hill. pic.twitter.com/29CtTvn9JZ — Boston Fire Dept. (@BostonFire) February 6, 2022

“The companies did a great job, which you can tell, with the ice storm and the cold weather and being on a hill, they made an aggressive attack.”

The department estimates the damages at $350,000.