South Boston fundraiser to benefit LA wildfire recovery

Two Los Angeles firefighters born and raised in Southie are back in Boston Saturday, throwing a fundraiser for firefighter families impacted by the devastating California wildfires.

"They're fighting fire and then their homes are burning down in another area and it's something you can't imagine," explained Martin Mullen, an LA Fire battalion chief.

It's been a little over a month since the LA Fire Department put out more than a dozen fires that took more than two dozen lives and destroyed 16,000 structures.

Martin and Matthew Mullen moved from South Boston to California 31 years ago on a coin flip. Now the Mullen twins are back in their hometown, raising money for their fellow firefighters on the front lines.

For the entire month of January, the LA Fire Department worked nonstop even as their own homes burned down. The brothers were expecting at least 1,000 people at the fundraiser at Boston Teachers Union Hall in Dorchester. All the money raised will go to those firefighters and their families to help them rebuild.

"It's a reunion, homecoming all that wrapped in one. You know we're giving back to LA but we're also from South Boston so we're hoping we can bring hope and a smile to people that lost their homes," Matthew Mullen, an LA fire inspector, said.

"We want to help give back to them... If we can raise a few dollars to help out, we're all in."