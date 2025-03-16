South Boston is ready for the St. Patrick's Day Parade

Hundreds of thousands of people are expected to attend Sunday's St. Patrick's Day Parade in South Boston.

The parade kicks off around 11:30 a.m. - the earlier start time being a change this year.

The parade starts at West Broadway, heading down Broadway and zigzagging through South Boston, down Dorchester Street and wrapping up at Andrew Square.

Keep in mind there are parking bans in effect and heavy traffic in the area, so avoid driving in unless absolutely necessary.

The MBTA is running rush hour service for much of the day on the Red Line, but they may bypass Broadway station due to the heavy crowds. With warm temperatures in the forecast, up to a million people are expected to attend.

Now organized by the South Boston Allied War Veterans Council, this is a celebration that goes back over 100 years. City officials remind visitors that it's meant to be a family friendly event and that public drinking won't be tolerated.

"We ask anyone coming to treat this event and the neighborhood as if it were your home. Boston is a welcoming city, but the fact is we do not welcome unruly and unlawful behavior," Boston Police Commissioner Michael Cox said at a press conference earlier this week.

There were a number of arrests last year. There are some changes to cut down on rowdiness.

In South Boston, liquor stores must close by 4 p.m. Bars and restaurants can't admit new guests after 6:30 p.m., and last call will be at 7 a.m.

"This is a family friendly event, this is not a drinking fest. and so we will be enforcing all alcohol laws regarding illegal substances and drinking in general and so we encourage parents, if you allow young folks to go to this event, you accompany with them," Cox said.

This is not the only celebration of St. Patrick's Day Sunday morning. Local leaders will gather with representatives from the Irish government for the 2025 St. Patrick’s Day Breakfast, which starts at 9 a.m.