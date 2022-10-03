Man Arrested in Violent Sexual Assault Faces Charges in Boston

A man accused of a violent sexual assault in South Boston in September appeared in court Monday, several days after his arrest, officials said.

Felix Palmer told the victim to "run" and "repent" before he punched her in the head and raped her, according to the Suffolk County District Attorney's Office.

The 36-year-old from Lynn appeared in Boston Municipal Court on charges of rape, assault and indecent assault and battery. A judge ordered him held without bail, prosecutors said.

Palmer was arrested Friday by Boston police, a week after the attack on D and West 3rd streets about 5:30 p.m. Prosecutors said the victim was walking on D Street when Palmer spoke to her, then attacked her.

Boston police had asked the public for help finding the attacker, then were able to arrest him through a description given by the victim and from surveillance footage, prosecutors said.

Police arrested Palmer Friday at a shelter in the area known as Mass. and Cass, officers said Friday. The shelter is about a mile from where the attack took place. Police had originally given the site of the attack as D and West 5th streets.