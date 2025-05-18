Person critically injured in possible South Boston assault, police investigating

A person has life-threatening injuries following a possible assault in South Boston on Saturday night, police say, and homicide detectives are actively investigating what happened.

Boston police say officers responded around 8:05 p.m. to the area of Southampton Street and Ellery Street, near the Andrew MBTA Station, for a report of an unconscious person, bleeding from around the head.

The victim, who has not been identified, was taken to a local hospital with critical injuries, police said.

Homicide detectives were called to the scene due to the severity of the victim's injuries, police added.

According to police, preliminary information indicates the person who was injured may have been the victim of an assault and battery. No arrests have been made at this time.

The investigation is active and ongoing.