St. Patrick's Day Parade

Will the St. Patrick's Day Parade march out of Southie?

Organized by the South Boston Allied War Veterans Council, the parade served as a way for the Irish Community to commemorate the evacuation of the British Troops in 1776, and celebrate veterans

By Jericho Tran

NBC Universal, Inc.

As the dust settles from the St. Patrick’s Day parade in Southie, concern surrounding neighborhood safety continues to grow. Now, some South Boston residents applaud City Councilor Ed Flynn’s call for the parade to move to downtown. 

“Starting about 10 years ago the whole idea of being a family day sort of went out the door,” said former Boston Police Commissioner and lifetime Southie resident William Evans. 

For over a century, the St. Patrick’s Day Parade has livened the streets of South Boston. Organized by the South Boston Allied War Veterans Council, the parade served as a way for the Irish Community to commemorate the evacuation of the British Troops in 1776, and celebrate veterans. 

“I think it's outgrown its family-friendly existence at least in this community,” said Evans. 

Following fights that broke out on the crowded streets of South Boston during the parade  Councilor Flynn also proposed cracking down on public drinking, and deploying the national guard to MBTA Stations during the parade. 

“I dont think this town or this city can sustain a parade that large every single police officer in Boston is working that day,” said Flynn. 

State Sen. Nick Collins weighed in on Flynn's suggestion, saying he does not support moving the parade downtown but instead, “With a spectator crowd twice the size of the Boston Marathon, it requires an enhanced city-state level security plan going forward.” 

Mayor Michelle Wu said she would also leaving the decision to move the parade with the South Boston Allied War Veterans Council.

“If the consensus is the organizers in the neighborhood don't want to do it anymore or want to do it somewhere else then the city is always happy to respond to those applications as they come in." she said.

NBC10 Boston reached out to the South Boston Allied War Veterans Council, who declined to comment on the proposed changes. 

