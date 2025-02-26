A beloved Boston restaurant has been named to a list of America's classic eateries, joining widely known Frank Pepe Pizzeria in New Haven, Peter Luger Steakhouse in New York and Buffalo's Anchor Bar, where the buffalo wing was invented.

Sullivan's Castle Island, the seaside South Boston snack shack, was named a James Beard America’s Classics Award winner for 2025, the James Beard Foundation announced Wednesday.

“This award is not only a recognition of our commitment to serving outstanding food but also a celebration of the traditions that have defined Sullivan’s for generations," Brendan Sullivan, the owner of Sullivan, said in a statement. “We are deeply honored to be recognized among America’s Classics and to continue our legacy of bringing people together over great memories. This is not just an award for us: this is an award for all of New England.”

Two other Boston restaurants have received the prestigious America's Classics Award, which is awarded to regional eateries known for local character and appeal as well as quality food: Charlie's Sandwich Shoppe in the South End and Galleria Umberto in the North End.

Sullivan's opened as a hot dog stand in 1951. When it reopens is an annual sign of spring in the city — this year, its doors swing open on Saturday, March 1.

In 2020, the general manager of Sullies', as it's affectionately known, outlined its plans to start offering delivery after shuttering for the COVID pandemic in an episode of NBC10 Boston's "The Dish I Miss" podcast.

