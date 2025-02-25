Boston Uber driver accused of raping passenger in backseat after late-night pickup

Warning: The story below details allegations of sexual assault that readers may find disturbing.

A Boston Uber driver who was arrested Sunday is accused of picking up a passenger from a South Boston bar late Saturday night and then raping her in the backseat of his vehicle, according to court documents filed Monday.

Hermann Ngoufack Jiokeng, a 39-year-old from Brighton, was arrested at his home on Sunday after the Uber receipt tied him to the ride the victim booked that night.

Resources for victims of sexual assault are available through the National Sexual Violence Resources Center and the National Sexual Assault Telephone Hotline at 800-656-4673, and Massachusetts provides this list of statewide and resources for sexual assault survivors.

Boston police said they first responded to a home in South Boston around 12:15 a.m., when they received a call from someone reporting their friend had been raped on her way home from the bar.

When officers arrived, the victim was "visibly distraught" according to court documents. She told investigators she had taken an Uber home from the bar and that at some point during the trip she was raped, and that two people were involved.

The caller further explained that she was waiting for her friend to get back from the bar and noticed, using the "find my friend' app, that her friend was stopped near the apartment. She said she went outside and saw a black SUV parked outside with no driver. She knocked on the window and noticed "commotion" inside the car, according to court documents, which worried her enough to go back inside the house.

The witness called her father, who told her to call 911. Before she called, the victim came inside and told her she had been raped. The witness noted that her friend's dress was torn open.

After making the report, the victim went to the hospital.

In a follow-up interview the next day the victim told police she remembered being helped into the Uber by a friend as she left the bar, where she had been drinking. She said when they pulled up near her home, the driver stopped the car and climbed into the backseat. A second person appeared, according to the victim, and both of them raped her in the car. She reported that it seemed like the suspects knew each other. The victim said she was afraid to fight back.

Jiokeng was arrested Sunday. He was found inside a Black Jeep with a plate that matched the Uber receipt. According to court documents, in an interview Jiokeng confirmed he drove for Uber and that he was the only one who drove under his account. He further admitted to picking up the victim in South Boston, said she was "highly intoxicated," and that he got into the backseat with her. He claimed he "didn't remember" whether he had any sexual contact with the victim.

He faces a rape charge and was arraigned Monday.

Police have not publicly identified a potential second suspect.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information about what happened was urged to contact the Boston Police Sexual Assault Unit at 617-343-4400, or by reaching out through the department's anonymous tipline, available online, by phone or by text.

NBC10 Boston has reached out to Uber for comment.