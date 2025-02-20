MSPCA

After over 50 dogs surrendered from SC home, a dozen to be adopted in Mass.

The shelter is having an adoptathon for older dogs through Sunday, in which adoption fees are being waived, and some of the South Carolina dogs may be available by then

By Asher Klein

From left: Morty, Weasley and Edison, dogs from South Carolina that were brought to a shelter in Massachusetts.
A dozen dogs who'd been living with dozens more at a South Carolina home are about to be put up for adoption in Massachusetts.

The beagle and hound mixes, aged 1 to 10, were surrendered in January by the owner, who wasn't able to care for them, and brought to the Bay State Tuesday evening, according to MSPCA-Angell.

"More than 50 dogs were surrendered last month by an owner who had been living with them on a single property where they weren't getting the care they needed," MSPCA-Angell Vice President of Animal Protection Mike Keiley said in a statement. "That's a huge number of dogs entering shelters in the Midlands region of South Carolina that are already at or over capacity."

The dogs are relatively healthy, given where they came from, according to Keiley.

The shelter is having an adoptathon for older dogs through Sunday, in which adoption fees are being waived, and some of the South Carolina dogs may be available by then.

