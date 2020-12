An apartment fire early Tuesday morning in Boston resulted in $250,000 worth of damage and the death of a cat.

All of the residents made it out of the 36-unit building safely, according to to the fire department.

Other than the cat killed in the fire, no injuries were reported.

Companies making up at 64 Charlesgate East. All residents minus 1 cat made it out the 36 unit bldg safely. No injuries reported. Damages est around $250,000. Thanks to Father Tom @ Saint Clements Shrine & the @MBTA for helping keep displaced warm. pic.twitter.com/w0m1IrgZ60 — Boston Fire Dept. (@BostonFire) December 15, 2020

The fire department thanked the St. Clement Eucharistic Shrine and the MBTA in a tweet for keeping displaced residents.