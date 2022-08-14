Local

BOSTON

South End Mourns the Loss of Young Man Killed in Shooting

By Oscar Margain

Boston's South End mourned the loss of a man Sunday evening whose life was taken last Saturday in a shooting.

Dion Ruiz, a 28-year-old man from the South End was shot Saturday evening near West Dedham Street. After Ruiz was taken to Boston Medical Center, officials say he died from his injuries.

"It still isn't real to me... I just can't believe it. It's very heartbreaking for me to lose a child," said Wanda Miller, Ruiz's mother. "This should be a wake up call for everybody, because I don't think that in a thousand years anyone would've thought this would happen."

Ruiz was described by friends, family and neighbors as a loving person with a memorable smile.

Saturday evening, dozens of people attended a makeshift memorial for him at the basketball court of the O'Day Playground in the South End, burning candles and sending prayers to Ruiz and his family.

Boston police are still investigating Ruiz's death, and they haven't said if they've identified or arrested a suspect.

