South Shore breakfast and brunch spot moving closer to Boston

[This story first appeared on Boston Restaurant Talk.]

A breakfast and brunch spot on the South Shore will be moving to a space closer to Boston.

According to a poster within the Friends of Boston's Hidden Restaurants Facebook group page Gather in Pembroke is going to be opening a new outlet in Canton, taking over the space on Washington Street that had been home to Amber Road Cafe. An earlier Facebook post from the dining spot mentioned that it plans to open sometime in the fall and a comment within the thread says that "we are weighing all options to see what makes sense" as to whether the Pembroke location will remain open, though now its website says that the Pembroke location is "officially closed."

The address for the Pembroke location of Gather was 35 School Street, while the address for the new location in Canton will be 635 Washington Street. Its website can be found at https://gatherandeat.com/

