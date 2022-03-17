South Shore Hospital Chief of Medicine Dies in Apparent Diving Accident in FL

South Shore Hospital’s Chief of Medicine, Dr. Robert K. McIntyre, was found dead in Florida after an apparent diving accident, the health system said Thursday.

The U.S Coast Guard said they were searching for McIntyre after he was last seen diving Thursday morning near Lake Worth Inlet in Palm Beach County, Florida. His body was recovered the same day.

"Along with being an extraordinarily talented and gifted physician who cared deeply about his patients and colleagues, Bob was known for his compassion, intelligence and sense of humor. He was a mentor to members of our hospitalist staff, friend, and educator to many healthcare professionals. He helped create a superb and highly respected hospitalist service," South Shore Health said in a statement.

McIntyre had worked at South Shore Hospital since 2012. He had also worked at Cape Cod Hospital, Hyannis, and the Veterans Administration Medical Center, Boston and served in the Medical Corps of the Massachusetts Army National Guard.

More details were not immediately available.