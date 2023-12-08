South Shore Taco Guy opening brick-and-mortar location in Hull

[This story first appeared on Boston Restaurant Talk.]

The person behind a taco truck is opening a brick-and-mortar dining spot across from a popular beach south of Boston.

According to a poster within the Friends of Boston's Hidden Restaurants Facebook group page (via a Weymouth Foodies Facebook post), South Shore Taco Guy is getting ready to open in Hull, moving into a space on Nantasket Avenue across from Nantasket Beach. Owner Clint Smith states in another Facebook post that the dining spot is "almost there" while indicating that it plans to open in mid-January, though it isn't yet known what might be offered in addition to tacos (the catering/food truck part of the business offers taco salads, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tortilla chips with salsa and guacamole, rice and beans, ceviche, churros, and more).

The address for the brick-and-mortar location of South Shore Taco Guy is 165 Nantasket Avenue, Hull, MA, 02045. The website for the business is at https://southshoretacoguy.com/

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

[A related post from our sister site (Boston's Hidden Restaurants): List of Restaurant Closings and Openings in the Boston Area]

Please help keep Boston Restaurant Talk and Boston's Hidden Restaurants going by making a one-time contribution or via a monthly subscription. Thanks! (Donations are non-deductible.)