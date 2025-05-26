Child dies in apparent fall from window in Southbridge

A child died, apparently in a fall from a window, in Southbridge, Massachusetts, on Saturday, officials said.

Few details about the incident were immediately available Monday as the incident remained under investigation.

The Worcester County District Attorney's Office confirmed the investigation, which was being done by state and local police. Prosecutors said that initial reports suggested the child fell from the third floor; an autopsy was pending.

It wasn't immediately clear what led to the apparent fall.