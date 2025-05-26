Massachusetts

Child dies in apparent fall from window in Southbridge

Prosecutors said that initial reports suggested the child fell from the third floor; an autopsy was pending.

By Asher Klein

Red light as you would see on an ambulance
Getty Images

A child died, apparently in a fall from a window, in Southbridge, Massachusetts, on Saturday, officials said.

Few details about the incident were immediately available Monday as the incident remained under investigation.

Stream NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are.

Watch button  WATCH HERE

The Worcester County District Attorney's Office confirmed the investigation, which was being done by state and local police. Prosecutors said that initial reports suggested the child fell from the third floor; an autopsy was pending.

It wasn't immediately clear what led to the apparent fall.

Get updates on what's happening in Boston to your inbox with our News Headlines newsletter.

Newsletter button  SIGN UP

More Southbridge news

Massachusetts Dec 4, 2024

Massive fire in Southbridge homes was set intentionally, arson investigators say

Massachusetts May 5, 2024

Southbridge mom claims male administrator is peeping in high school girl's bathroom

This article tagged under:

Massachusetts
Dashboard
Newsletters Meet the Team Submit Photos & Video Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video NBC Sports Boston Sports Celtics Patriots Red Sox Bruins Entertainment Hub Today Politics
About NBC10 Boston Our News Standards TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Newsletters TV Schedule Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us