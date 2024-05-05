Southbridge mom claims male administrator is peeping in high school girl's bathroom

A mom in Southbridge, Massachusetts, is furious after she claims a male administrator has been seen multiple times inside the high school girl's bathroom.

Justine Nordby tells NBC10 Boston that she reported it months ago and that nothing was done. This week, her daughter snapped a photo of the man allegedly looking into the bathroom at Southbridge High School, and Nordby says she's had enough. But the school says the picture doesn't show the man doing anything wrong.

Southbridge police confirmed there's an investigation into the incident but they couldn't get into further details.

The superintendent's office says no policies were violated.

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

"He poked his head into the bathroom. He is clearly looking at my daughter in the picture," she adamantly claims.

Nordby says she understands bathrooms need to be monitored as kids tend to hang out in there but, "Why does it have to be him that looks into the girl's bathroom? Why isn't the female looking this way and the male looking this way?"

Her 16-year-old daughter, Aliyah Ortiz, says she's seen this male administrator looking in the girl's bathroom several times. Her mom called the school but it just kept happening.

"We're all trying to have our privacy in the bathroom and he's just, it's a male looking in and it makes us all uncomfortable," Ortiz said.

She says this time, when he was asking her to get out of the bathroom, she had her phone in her hand. She says he didn't really react, but he walked away and then called for a female to walk in.

In an email to NBC10 Boston, the superintendent said they had recently added additional cameras for safety reasons, and "These cameras confirmed that [the man] did not enter the bathroom but instead requested a female staff member's assistance due to a large group of students being present. It's important to point out that the design of our bathrooms—which includes privacy stalls and no doors leading directly into the main area—enables us to supervise effectively while ensuring individual privacy.”

Nordby, though, claims her daughter's picture tells a different story.

"His eyes were clearly looking at my daughter in the picture. There's no point that it was ok," she said.

The superintendent says they found no policy violations or misconduct in this instance.

None of it sits well with Nordby and her daughter.

"I don't think it's gonna get better. They really need to start watching who they get to look over our children," Nordby said.

The superintendent also says he feels like the man in question is being unfairly targeted since the picture was posted on social media.

The police investigation is ongoing.