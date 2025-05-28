Mother of 12-year-old who died after falling from window at sleepover demands answers

A 12-year-old girl died after falling from a third-floor window in a residential complex in Southbridge, Massachusetts, while at a sleepover earlier this month.

Arya Lebeau's family is baffled; they don't understand how a sleepover on the third floor of a condominium ended in tragedy.

According to the police report, the girl fell from this window last Saturday. The Massachusetts Office of the Chief Medical Examiner is conducting an autopsy to officially determine the cause of death. Her mother told Telemundo Nueva Inglaterra how she learned what happened.

"The police just told me to get there quickly. They didn't say anything else. They just said, 'Get here right now,' but when I got there, he said that things weren’t good. He said, you have to be strong because I don't think it's good," Charlene Cabrera, Arya's mother, said in Spanish.

A neighbor of the Brookside Terrace apartment complex, where the tragedy occurred, recounts the moments of anguish.

“I see all the police, the ambulance, and a bunch of people there, and they told me a little girl had fallen from the third floor… that's a huge pain for everyone, for the parents, boy, you know she's a little angel just starting to live,” said a neighbor.

Over the weekend, dozens of friends and neighbors came to the scene to leave balloons, stuffed animals, and candles. Her mother expressed her gratitude for the support.

“The community came together. It's beautiful to see that so many people loved her and had so many memories of her. There are so many photos I didn't see before, you know… she was always dancing, like, she wanted to be famous,” says Cabrera, remembering her daughter.

Her friends are supporting the family during this difficult time, while they wait for answers from the authorities.

“I want them to investigate what happened to my daughter. I want to really know what happened in that room with those little girls. I want to know how it is possible for someone to fall out of a window like that. It doesn't make sense that this happened. I want justice.”

The funeral service is scheduled for Sunday with friends and family of the 12-year-old girl.

The Worcester County Sheriff's Department and state detectives from the Worcester County District Attorney's Office continue to investigate the incident.