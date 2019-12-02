Southern Vermont Digs Out From Early-Season Snow

Parts of southern Vermont could see two feet of snow by the time this week's slow-moving storm wraps up Tuesday.

The towns reporting the highest totals were through the Route 9 corridor and along the Massachusetts border, including Readsboro, Woodford, and Wilmington.

Twitter user @VermonsterWx reported more than 20 inches of snow midday Monday in Readsboro, matching a number for Woodford reported by the National Weather Service before noon. Those tallies would only grow as lighter snow kept falling throughout the afternoon Monday.

In downtown Wilmington, the snow was piling up on the lampposts, on cars, even on the back of Fenway the dog--out for a walk with his grandma, Robbin Wulff, who was in Vermont from sunny Florida visiting her daughter.

"For the holidays, I'd rather be here," Wulff said. "I used to live here. I moved to Florida six years ago to be closer to my mom, but I do miss the snow on occasion. But this is a little much."

So much, it took heavy-duty equipment to clear streets and parking lots.

We met a good Samaritan taking care of an elderly neighbor's car. The recipient of that kindness, 81-year-old Bettina Krampetz, called the gesture a sign she's in a really caring community.

"We check on each other," Krampetz noted of Wilmington residents. "It makes living on your own possible."

Skiers and riders were pumped for the conditions at Mount Snow in nearby West Dover, where the Cole sisters of Wardsboro headed after learning Sunday their middle and high schools would stay closed in the storm.

"Me and my sister were just wild," snowboarder Isabel Cole said of the moment she learned her Thanksgiving break would be extended.

"I was like, "Powder day!" skier Halee Cole added.

And a low-visibility day for much of it, too. Driving on Route 9 was made tricky by both snowfall and blowing snow.

Northern Vermont dodged the worst of the snow. You could still see the grass in the Burlington area.

Back closer to the Massachusetts border, all the snow must've gotten Larry Nutting in the Christmas spirit; he was out hanging his decorations in Wilmington.

"It's a little too much for the first real storm," Nutting said of the snowfall. "But we'll deal with it."

The cleanup will continue Tuesday. Far southern Vermont is expecting snow into the morning.