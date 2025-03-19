Food & Drink

Southie chef featured on Food Network show ‘Chopped'

Chef Lambert Givens credits his grandmother for helping him with his passion in the kitchen

By Jeff Saperstone

A local Boston chef appeared on Tuesday night on the hit television show "Chopped".

Executive chef Lambert Givens of Hunter's Kitchen and Bar in Southie took his talents to the national stage with his Food Network appearance.

"Being on 'Chopped' is a dream of mine," Givens said. "It is one of those things I have always wanted to do and grew up watching the Food Network, and being part of a food competition, so it's been really cool."

Givens competed on an episode called "Midnight Snack Attack." The battle was all about late-night cravings.

His Southie restaurant, known for its southern comfort food, hosted a watch party to cheer him on.

Chef Lambo, as he's known, made it to the final two for the last round, before he was chopped.

He said he's loved cooking from a young age, and credits his grandmother for helping him with his passion in the kitchen.

