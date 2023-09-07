South Boston

Southie electronic sign displays ‘KKK Meeting Today'; investigation underway

A police report suggested authorities did not know who was responsible for the hateful message

By Matt Fortin

Getty Images

An electronic construction sign in South Boston was flashing the words "KKK Meeting Today," over the holiday weekend, sparking an investigation by police in the city.

According to a police report, the sign was spotted around D and Cypher Streets in Southie before 8 a.m. on Monday.

Authorities who responded were able to turn the sign off.

It wasn't made clear why or how the sign was made to display the message, but a construction company was listed as a victim in the report, and Boston police are investigating it as a vandalism case.

The Civil Rights Unit of Boston police was notified.

This article tagged under:

South BostonBoston Police Departmentracism
