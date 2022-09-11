Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.
MBTA

Sparks, Smoke at MBTA Station After Wiring Falls on Tracks; Green Line Service Stopped

Video from riders waiting to board showed loud sparks spitting from the tracks, with customers running from a train

By Evan Ringle

MBTA Green Line riders look at a train emitting smoke and sparks on Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022.
Arthur Mansavage/Twitter

Smoke and intense sparks were seen at the MBTA's Park Street Station in Boston Sunday after overhead wiring fell onto Green Line tracks near one of the platforms.

No one was hurt, the MBTA said, but Green Line service was suspended between Government Center and Kenmore Square, with shuttle buses replacing trolley service.

Video from riders waiting to board showed loud sparks spitting from the tracks, with customers running from a train.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC10 Boston app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

The fallen wiring, just east of the station on the westbound track, didn't cause a fire, according to an MBTA representative. Red Line service at Park Street wasn't affected.

This article tagged under:

MBTABOSTONgreen linered linePark Street
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic LX News Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Climate 2022 Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Traffic Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins NBC Sports Boston Entertainment
TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us