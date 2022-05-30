Special Events Across Massachusetts Commemorating Memorial Day

If you haven’t been to the Boston Common yet to take in the incredible display of flags, you should definitely check this out.

There are more than 37,000 flags planted here, honoring the ultimate sacrifice made by servicemen and women from Massachusetts since the Revolutionary War. The flags surround the Soldiers and Sailors Monument on Boston Common.

There are also several events marking Memorial Day throughout the Commonwealth today.

Gov. Charlie Baker and Veterans Services Secretary Cheryl Poppe will be at the Department of Veterans Services Annual Memorial Day Ceremony in Winchendon at 9 a.m. this morning.

At 9:30 a.m. Boston Mayor Michelle Wu will be speaking at the Garden's Cemetery Memorial Day Service in West Roxbury.

Governor Baker will be at the Memorial Day Observance at the Puerto Rican Veterans Monument Plaza in Boston at noon.

And tonight at 6:30 p.m., there will be “A Vigil of Peace” at the World War II Memorial in the Back Bay/Fenway section of Boston.

Multiple events like Memorial Day parades and ceremonies are being held across the state, as we pause today to reflect on service and sacrifice.