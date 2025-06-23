Special prosecutor Hank Brennan issues statement responding to Karen Read verdict

Special prosecutor Hank Brennan issued a statement Monday responding to last week's verdict in the Karen Read trial.

In the statement, he said his investigation led him to believe that Read, and no one else, was responsible for John O'Keefe's death.

The silence from District Attorney Michael Morrissey speaks volumes after his office prosecuted two trials against Karen Read and secured a conviction only on an operating under the influence charge.

Brennan also blasted what he called a "campaign of intimidation and abuse" that has been waged in public and on social media, calling it "the antithesis of justice." He said if this type of behavior becomes commonplace, it will "threaten the integrity of our judicial system affecting both victims and criminally accused."

He offered his condolences to the O'Keefe family, and said he hopes that with last week's verdict, "the witnesses and their families will be left alone. The harassment of these innocent victims and family members is deplorable and should never happen again in a case in this Commonwealth."

Read45, was found not guilty of second-degree murder, manslaughter and leaving the scene of a deadly collision but convicted of drunken driving on June 18 following her second trial. Prosecutors said she hit O'Keefe, her Boston police officer boyfriend, with her SUV, in January of 2022, leaving him to die in a blizzard.

But her lawyers argued that O'Keefe was beaten, bitten by a dog, and then left outside a home in Canton in a conspiracy orchestrated by police that included planting evidence against Read.

Read Hank Brennan's full statement below:

I am disappointed in the verdict and the fact that we could not achieve justice for John O'Keefe and his family. District Attorney Michael Morrissey appointed me giving me full discretion to independently assess the case and follow the evidence no matter where it led. After an independent and thorough review of all the evidence I concluded that the evidence led to one person, and only one person. Neither the closed federal investigation nor my independent review led me to identify any other possible suspect or person responsible for the death of John O’Keefe.

The campaign of intimidation and abuse that has been waged, funded, and promoted in public and on social media is the antithesis of justice. If this type of conduct becomes commonplace, it will threaten the integrity of our judicial system affecting both victims and criminally accused. We cannot condone witness abuse causing participants to worry for their own safety or that of their families.

It is my hope that with the verdict, the witnesses and their families will be left alone. The harassment of these innocent victims and family members is deplorable and should never happen again in a case in this Commonwealth.

My heartfelt condolences to the O’Keefe family and faith that over the coming years they will find peace and closure.

Hank Brennan

"There was no collision. There was no collision. There was no collision," defense attorney Alan Jackson said as he kicked off his closing argument Friday in the Karen Read murder trial.

Brennan was hired by the Norfolk District Attorney's Office to serve as the lead prosecutor for the second Read trial. The first trial, which ended in a mistrial, was prosecuted by Assistant Norfolk District Attorney Adam Lally.

When Brennan was hired, NBC10 Boston reported that he would collect a rate of $250 per hour to prosecute the case.

State financial records show Brennan has received $234,545 so far. But that amount does not include any of Brennan’s legal work since February, including the entire second trial.

The most recent invoice submitted by Brennan for $28,675 was for work hours in January, according to an NBC10 Boston public records request.

With more than 50 days spent in the Norfolk Superior Courthouse since the beginning of March, along with prep work outside of court, a conservative estimate brings Brennan’s pay up to $400,000.

Michael Coyne, NBC10 Boston's chief legal analyst, said he expects Brennan’s pay to be even higher because it’s not uncommon for attorneys to work 16-hour days during a trial for things like witness preparation, document review, and analyzing research science.

“It’s fair to say the total compensation will be well in excess of $500,000,” Coyne said.

Brennan’s first contract called for a maximum payout of $75,000. However, that has been amended several times since then. The most recent amendment was a maximum amount of $300,000 in early April, just as the second trial was getting underway, according to the document obtained by NBC10 Boston.