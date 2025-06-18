Special prosecutor's pay in second Karen Read trial could surpass half-million dollars

The verdict in Karen Read’s second trial will likely go down as the most expensive drunk-driving conviction in the history of the Commonwealth.

With Wednesday’s conclusion to the years-long murder case, the cost to taxpayers is beginning to come into focus.

When comparing the first trial to the second trial, the number one difference when it comes to public money is Hank Brennan, the attorney tapped as a special prosecutor by the Norfolk District Attorney’s Office.

When Brennan was hired, NBC10 Boston reported that he would collect a rate of $250 per hour to prosecute the case.

State financial records show Brennan has received $234,545 so far.

However, it’s important to point out that amount does not include any of Brennan’s legal work since February, including the entire second trial.

The most recent invoice submitted by Brennan for $28,675 was for work hours in January, according to an NBC10 Boston public records request.

With more than 50 days spent in the Norfolk Superior Courthouse since the beginning of March, along with prep work outside of court, a conservative estimate brings Brennan’s pay up to $400,000.

By comparison, the lead prosecutor in the first trial, Adam Lally, receives an annual salary of $149,000. His boss, Norfolk District Attorney Michael Morrissey, is the highest paid person in the office with a salary of $223,000.

Michael Coyne, NBC10 Boston's chief legal analyst, said he expects Brennan’s pay to be even higher because it’s not uncommon for attorneys to work 16-hour days during a trial for things like witness preparation, document review, and analyzing research science.

“It’s fair to say the total compensation will be well in excess of $500,000,” Coyne said.

Brennan’s first contract called for a maximum payout of $75,000. However, that has been amended several times since then. The most recent amendment was a maximum amount of $300,000 in early April, just as the second trial was getting underway, according to the document obtained by NBC10 Boston.

Outside of the courthouse, there are other big-ticket expenses for taxpayers.

Law enforcement had an extremely visible presence as they enforced a court-imposed buffer zone and provided security for the defense, the prosecution, and jurors as they traveled to and from the building.

After the first trial, Massachusetts State Police reported they spent more than a quarter-million dollars tied to staffing. The vast majority of those trooper hours were clocked in as overtime shifts.

The second trial lasted nearly the same amount of time, so it’s likely the cost will be in the same ballpark.

Local police also provided resources to keep the peace. A spokesperson for the Town of Dedham said through the end of last week, the police department has spent nearly $91,000 on staffing. Dedham police spent more than $84,000 in last year’s trial, the spokesperson said.

Most of the costs tied to the Read trial are centered around the courthouse in downtown Dedham. However, taxpayers in other communities have shouldered the financial burden as well.

The ripple effect was most notably felt in Canton, where John O’Keefe was found in the front lawn of a home on Fairview Road more than three years ago.

As scrutiny of the case increased, Canton residents voted to approve an independent audit of its police department, a report that came with a nearly $200,000 price tag.

Town leaders released the findings in early April, just as the second trial began. While the audit detailed a number of missteps during the investigation and collection of evidence, it did not conclude there was anything to suggest a conspiracy or coverup.

Canton residents also spent public funds on a private investigation into a police detective following misconduct allegations that surfaced during testimony in the first trial.

Now that a verdict has been reached, other trial costs will be released. That includes how much the Commonwealth paid expert witnesses for testing, travel and testimony.