Speed Played Factor in Overnight Westborough Crash: Police

Authorities say speed was a factor in a two-car crash that resulted in one vehicle overturned in front of a Target store in Westborough, Massachusetts.

Police said the crash happened overnight in the area of 330 Turnpike Rd. There, a blue car with severe damage to its passenger side and front was seen, as well as an overturned white vehicle.

The driver of the white car was cited for what police called “several motor vehicle offenses.” Officials did not elaborate on what those charges were.

No injuries were immediately reported in the crash. Authorities did not release the name of the drivers involved in the incident.