Local
In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.
car crash

Speed Played Factor in Overnight Westborough Crash: Police

By Karla Rendon-Alvarez

By Karla Rendon-Alvarez

A driver was cited with "several motor vehicle offenses" following an overnight crash on Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020.
Westborough Police Department

A driver was cited with “several motor vehicle offenses” following an overnight crash on Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020.

" data-ellipsis="false">

Authorities say speed was a factor in a two-car crash that resulted in one vehicle overturned in front of a Target store in Westborough, Massachusetts.

Police said the crash happened overnight in the area of 330 Turnpike Rd. There, a blue car with severe damage to its passenger side and front was seen, as well as an overturned white vehicle.

The driver of the white car was cited for what police called “several motor vehicle offenses.” Officials did not elaborate on what those charges were.

No injuries were immediately reported in the crash. Authorities did not release the name of the drivers involved in the incident.

Two car motor vehicle crash in front of Target. Preliminary investigation shows speed was a factor. The operator of the white vehicle was criminally cited for several motor vehicle offenses.

Posted by Westborough Police Department on Tuesday, January 21, 2020

This article tagged under:

car crashMassachusettsWestboroughspeeding
Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Request a School Visit Adjusting to Climate Change Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Video NBC10 Boston Digital Originals Traffic Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins Entertainment Hub Today Food & Drink Uniquely Boston
TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us