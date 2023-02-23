Local

winter weather

Dozens of Crashes in Mass., New Hampshire Amid Icy Conditions

A speed restriction has been put in place on the Mass. Pike

By Matt Fortin

NBC Universal, Inc.

As a winter storm brings ice, snow and rain to New England, drivers can expect a slower commute into work on Thursday morning.

Due to the storm, a 40 mph speed restriction has been put into place on the Massachusetts Turnpike from the New York border to Boston, according to MassDOT.

The state's department of transportation said that it had around 1,255 pieces of equipment deployed to deal with the ice storm.

There were already a number of crashes being reported before 5 a.m. on major highways in communities like Milton, Randolph and Dedham.

By around 6:30 a.m., there were several more crashes being reported, including on I-495 South in Haverhill, 213 West in Methuen, Route 1 North in Saugus and two crashes on the Mass. Pike — one in Westboro and one in Millbury.

In New Hampshire, state police said at around 6 a.m. that they had responded to around 30 vehicles off the road and crashes since 11 p.m. Wednesday night. Authorities there urged drivers to reduce their speed, leave extra space between the car ahead of them and drive according to current conditions.

The MBTA Commuter Rail warned passengers to use care on platforms while boarding trains Thursday, because of the ice.

This article tagged under:

