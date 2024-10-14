Massachusetts

Here's where Spirit Halloween is opening its Christmas store in Mass.

The seasonal retail shop will open in a North Dartmouth storefront that once housed a Christmas Tree Shops location

By Jessie Castellano

Spirit Halloween to open 10 new ‘Spirit Christmas’ stores catering to holiday shoppers
Paul Weaver | Lightrocket | Getty Images

Spooky season isn't over yet, but a popular seasonal retailer is already in the Christmas spirit.

And if you're in the spirit to visit Spirit Halloween's new Christmas-themed store, one of the 10 storefronts soon opening in the Northeast will be in Massachusetts.

That location, in North Dartmouth's Faunce Corner Shopping Center, used to be home to Christmas Tree Shops, which filed for bankruptcy in May of 2023.

In fact, both of the Spirit Christmas stores in New England will be in former Christmas Tree Shops location — the other is in Waterford, Connecticut, at the Crystal Mall.

The stores will offer holiday apparel, gifts and decorations, according to their website, in addition to photo opportunities with Santa.

