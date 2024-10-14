Here's where Spirit Halloween is opening its Christmas store in Mass.

Spooky season isn't over yet, but a popular seasonal retailer is already in the Christmas spirit.

And if you're in the spirit to visit Spirit Halloween's new Christmas-themed store, one of the 10 storefronts soon opening in the Northeast will be in Massachusetts.

WATCH ANYTIME FOR FREE Stream NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are.

That location, in North Dartmouth's Faunce Corner Shopping Center, used to be home to Christmas Tree Shops, which filed for bankruptcy in May of 2023.

In fact, both of the Spirit Christmas stores in New England will be in former Christmas Tree Shops location — the other is in Waterford, Connecticut, at the Crystal Mall.

Get updates on what's happening in Boston to your inbox. Sign up for our News Headlines newsletter.

The stores will offer holiday apparel, gifts and decorations, according to their website, in addition to photo opportunities with Santa.