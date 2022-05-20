Splash Pads and Sprayers Open for Potentially Record Heat This Weekend

With potentially dangerous heat moving in for the weekend, the Massachusetts Department of Conservation and Recreation announced it would open certain spray decks for families to stay cool.

The following DCR spray decks will be open this weekend from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Alfond Memorial Spray Deck, 280 Charles Street, Boston, Mass.

Artesani Playground Spray Deck, 1255 Soldiers Field Road, Brighton, Mass.

Beaver Brook Spray Deck, 621 Trapelo Road, Belmont, Mass.

Holyoke Heritage State Park Spray Deck, 221 Appleton Street, Holyoke, Mass.

Magazine Beach Spray Deck, 719 Memorial Drive, Cambridge, Mass.

Francis J. McCrehan Spray Deck, 359 Rindge Avenue, Cambridge, Mass.

Melnea A. Cass Memorial Spray Deck, 120 Martin Luther King Blvd., Roxbury, Mass.

John T. Moynihan Spray Deck, 920 Truman Parkway, Hyde Park, Mass.

Neponset Landing II Spray Deck, 72 Hill Top Street, Dorchester, Mass.

North Point Spray Deck, 6 Museum Way, Cambridge, Mass.

Olsen Spray Deck, 95 Turtle Pond Parkway, Hyde Park, Mass.

South West Corridor Spray Decks, located at Mission Hill (One Schroder Plaza, Mission Hill), Johnson (Lamartine and Green Street, Jamaica Plain), and Stony Brook (Lamartine St & Boylston St), Jamaica Plain.

The Freetown State Forest Spray Deck in Freetown will be open from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

The Boston Parks and Recreation Department also said it will be opening some of its splash pads early to help beat the heat. A list of open locations is expected by Friday afternoon.

The department had originally aimed to have all of its more than 50 splash pads open by Memorial Day weekend, the earliest in the year they've ever opened up.

Other towns and cities are also opening water features this weekend, including Waltham.

A quick thread with some real-world application of this weekend's heat:

1) Our bodies (& pets!) haven't become acclimated to the heat yet, which is a real factor as compared to July 90s. More susceptible to heat illness, so do go a little easier on yourself than you otherwise may pic.twitter.com/nVOAddkNVQ — Matt Noyes NBC10 Boston & NECN (@MattNBCBoston) May 20, 2022

For those aiming to hit the beach, keep in mind that despite the heat in the air, water temperatures in our oceans, lakes ponds and rivers could still be cold enough to cause hypothermia. Plan and dress accordingly if you plan to take a dip.

