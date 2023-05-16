Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.
sports betting

Sports Betting Has Already Yielded Mass. $22M in Tax Revenue

The first two months of online sports betting in Massachusetts have exceeded the state's financial expectations, according to data from the Massachusetts Gaming Commission

By Darren Botelho

NBC Universal, Inc.

Massachusetts is on track to beat projections for tax revenue from sports betting, raking in more than $22 million in about two months.

Bill Speros, a senior betting analyst for bookies.com, says promos and offers have driven new and occasional gamblers to enter the ring and make a wager.

"Nearly a million people have signed up for sports betting accounts since online wagering launched," Speros said.

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

Data from the Massachusetts Gaming Commission shows sports fans gambled nearly $580 million in total, online and in-person, in April. Online gambling beating out in-person by a mile.

The state won nearly $12 million in tax revenue in April.

The numbers were about the same for March, even with online gambling being legalized about mid-way through the month.

Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.

Boston Police Department 1 hour ago

Civil Rights Division of AG's Office Investigating Boston Police Gang Unit

Haverhill 2 hours ago

Mother, Stepfather and Grandmother Arrested After 6 Kids Reported Missing, Later Found

With the Celtics and the Bruins in the playoffs in April, Massachusetts ranked fourth in the nation for sports betting, just beating out Nevada, but losing to New York, New Jersey and Pennsylvania.

This article tagged under:

sports bettingMassachusetts
Meet the Team Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Climate 2023 Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Traffic Health Sports Celtics New England Patriots Bruins Red Sox NBC Sports Boston Entertainment Hub Today
About NBC10 Boston Our News Standards TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us