Sports Betting Kicks Off at Mass. Casinos Tuesday

Sports betting is expected to bring in about $50 million dollars in annual revenue to the Bay State, once everything is up and running

By Alysha Palumbo

NBC Universal, Inc.

In-person sports betting is set to begin Tuesday in Massachusetts, marking the end to a long wait for sports fans and the finish line for state officials who have been preparing for this day for months.

In-person betting will kick off on Tuesday at three locations — Encore Boston Harbor in Everett, Plainridge Park Casino in Plainville and MGM Springfield.

At Encore, the main event will be at the WynnBET Sportsbook Windows – where at 10 a.m., 32 lucky guests will be chosen to place some of the first legal sports bets in Massachusetts.

Starting Tuesday at Massachusetts casinos, people will be able to bet on sports.
They'll be in good company – joined by former Boston sports icons like Johnny Damon, Matt Light, Ty Law, Shawn Thornton, Eddie House, and Cedric Maxwell – just to name a few.

At Encore, there will be 10 live betting windows and more than 115 betting kiosks available 24/7. There’s even 20 kiosks for sports betting in the parking garage.

MGM Springfield will host a number of leaders during its launch of in-person betting on Tuesday morning, including Sen. Adam Gomez, Rep. Carlos Gonzalez, Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno and Boston Bruins legend Ray Bourque. The casino's wagering application described a 4,586-square-foot "first-class Sports Wagering lounge with stadium seating, a 45ft viewing wall, as well as an enclosed wagering counter and space for wagering kiosks"

Plainridge Park Casino, meanwhile, is hosting a ceremony at 1 p.m. to celebrate the milestone in Bay State gaming, after bets start at 10 a.m. Plainridge is expected to have up to 18 kiosks and five betting windows available for sports betting at a temporary sportsbook, with future expansion plans in the works.

People in Massachusetts will be able to bet on a variety of sports, and even competitive eating contests and competitive entertainment events, like the Academy Awards.

State regulators voted unanimously Monday to award the second in-person sports betting license in Massachusetts to MGM Springfield, allowing the casino to expand its offerings.

Sports betting is expected to bring in about $50 million dollars in annual revenue to the Bay State, once everything is up and running.

“It keeps people from Massachusetts from having to go to neighboring states in order to place their legal sports bets," Adam Candee of Legal Sports Report said. "Massachusetts is one of the last places in New England that did not have any option for being able to place bets on sports legally.”

The Massachusetts Council of Gaming and Health said it's a little concerned, but eager to see how people do.

"We’re taking baby steps in Massachusetts because we’re able to see how the retail sports books open first, before mobile goes live in March," Marlene Warner said.

Mobile sports betting is expected to begin in March, which will allow people to even use sports betting apps right on their smart phones. There hasn't been an exact date given yet for when mobile sports betting will begin.

The Associated Press contributed to this report

