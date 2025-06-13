Waltham

Sprawling new Waltham park brings parking concerns to neighborhood

The 100 parking spaces at 200 Trapelo in Waltham, Massachusetts, quickly proved unable to keep up with demand.

By Eli Rosenberg

NBC Universal, Inc.

Parking issues at a new park in Waltham, Massachusetts, have gotten so bad that neighbors say they can't let it slide any longer.

It all has to do with swinging a parking space inside Waltham's sprawling 200 Trapelo park.

Stream NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are.

Watch button  WATCH HERE

"We're actually from Beverly, so we drove an hour to get here today," Lisa Ellis said Friday. "I can see why everybody wants to come here, this is awesome!"

The park opened last month and is dubbed one of the largest parks in Massachusetts that is open to all ages and abilities. The multi-million dollar park is on the site of the former Walter E. Fernald Hill Development Center. It has a playground, splash pad and mini-golf course.

Get updates on what's happening in Boston to your inbox with our News Headlines newsletter.

Newsletter button  SIGN UP

"We love this park, it's amazing," said Becky Roihl.

The park also has 100 parking spaces, which quickly proved unable to keep up with demand — especially after a Community Kangaroo reel about the park went viral, attracting millions of views.

"Parking in the neighborhood became a problem we didn't anticipate," said Waltham City Councilor Bill Hanley.

Hanley represents the neighborhood right across the street form the park, now full of "No Parking" signs and barricades. On weekends, Waltham police are also there to help deal with traffic and parking issues.

"It is unfortunate we didn't anticipate that, but a lot of those streets are too narrow to handle that traffic. They are side streets off a main road," Hanley said.

To swing a spot, the city is now requiring free two-hour reservations. Those wishing to park need to go online, book an available time slot and come to the park during that time.

"I hate to say it, but the taxpayers of Waltham built something awesome, and we're real proud of it, but we just have to control the capacity," said Hanley.

More Waltham news

Waltham May 20

Man convicted in Waltham shooting that began with Snapchat argument

Immigration May 13

ICE agents leave child on the street in Waltham, city councilor says

Immigration May 13

‘Fear' and ‘anger': Teen records ICE agents smashing van window in Waltham

This article tagged under:

WalthamMassachusetts
Dashboard
Newsletters Meet the Team Submit Photos & Video Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video NBC Sports Boston Sports Celtics Patriots Red Sox Bruins Entertainment Hub Today Politics
About NBC10 Boston Our News Standards TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Newsletters TV Schedule Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us