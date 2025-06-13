Sprawling new Waltham park brings parking concerns to neighborhood

Parking issues at a new park in Waltham, Massachusetts, have gotten so bad that neighbors say they can't let it slide any longer.

It all has to do with swinging a parking space inside Waltham's sprawling 200 Trapelo park.

"We're actually from Beverly, so we drove an hour to get here today," Lisa Ellis said Friday. "I can see why everybody wants to come here, this is awesome!"

The park opened last month and is dubbed one of the largest parks in Massachusetts that is open to all ages and abilities. The multi-million dollar park is on the site of the former Walter E. Fernald Hill Development Center. It has a playground, splash pad and mini-golf course.

"We love this park, it's amazing," said Becky Roihl.

The park also has 100 parking spaces, which quickly proved unable to keep up with demand — especially after a Community Kangaroo reel about the park went viral, attracting millions of views.

"Parking in the neighborhood became a problem we didn't anticipate," said Waltham City Councilor Bill Hanley.

Hanley represents the neighborhood right across the street form the park, now full of "No Parking" signs and barricades. On weekends, Waltham police are also there to help deal with traffic and parking issues.

"It is unfortunate we didn't anticipate that, but a lot of those streets are too narrow to handle that traffic. They are side streets off a main road," Hanley said.

To swing a spot, the city is now requiring free two-hour reservations. Those wishing to park need to go online, book an available time slot and come to the park during that time.

"I hate to say it, but the taxpayers of Waltham built something awesome, and we're real proud of it, but we just have to control the capacity," said Hanley.