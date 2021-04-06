Spreading Love, One Lasagna At a Time

This past year has been all about spreading love, and one woman found a delicious way to do that….with lasagna! It started small in her kitchen with her family and has now spread across the country into a movement called Lasagna Love.

Founder Rhiannon Menn says, “Lasagna Love started actually is a giant accident” when she say moms struggling as they lost jobs or daycare not to mention needing to figure out homeschooling and COVID protocols.

She wanted to help her community and “I love to cook. It's my happy place…and so one day we just got a huge grocery delivery and I just said, ‘I'm going to make meals and see who needs them.’ and so, I posted to a few moms’ groups on Facebook just saying, ‘Hey, if you want a home-cooked meal delivered, my toddler and I are making extra lasagnas. I'm happy to drop one off to your contact list. No questions asked. Just message me if you need help.’”

It started small but has exploded!!

Now, we have 20,000 new chefs cooking in every single state. I’m just, I love how many people really just wanted to jump in and help people in their communities during a really difficult time,” Rhiannon says.

She says “Lasagna communicates ‘I put effort into this. I care about you. I'm here for you.’ I wanted to deliver that warmth and that love because I think those feelings are a lot of what's missing during the pandemic.”

If you don’t have time to cook but want to help, donations are accepted to help the movement continue to grow.

If you’re struggling for whatever reasons and would like to receive a lasagna, head to the website and provide your name and address to be matched with someone in your community.

If you want to get involved, visit lasagnalove.org.