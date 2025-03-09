Spring ahead? Warmer temperatures on the way this week

Daylight saving time started overnight. Daylight shifts now for later sunrises and sunsets. Sunrise time is 7:06 a.m. and sunset time 6:44 p.m., with the daylight time growing almost 3 minutes per day now.

Sunday will start with plenty of sunshine before clouds increase in the afternoon. Both Sunday and Monday have a slight chance of a passing sprinkle or flurry in southern New Hampshire, but most areas will stay dry.

Highs on Sunday will climb into the mid-to-upper 40s, right around normal for this time of year, though it will feel a bit brisk with southwest winds gusting 20-30 mph. Sunday night will remain dry with lows dipping into the mid-20s to low 30s as winds ease up a bit.

The week ahead looks mild, with temperatures running above normal. Monday will bring highs in the upper 40s to mid-50s.

Tuesday will be the warmest day of the week, with highs near 60, except along the Cape where temps stay in the mid 50s.

A few light rain chances are possible for the work week, but nothing widespread or heavy.

Highs for the latter half of the week will generally stay in the upper 40s to mid-50s, with no major storms or significant cold snaps in sight.