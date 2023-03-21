Spring Brings About ‘Palindrome Week'

Monday marked the arrival of spring, and it brought about a series of palindrome dates.

A palindrome is a word, phrase or numerical sequence that is the same forward as it is backward.

Examples of palindromes are radar, noon, kayak, and eve.

This week is a series of numerical palindromes, when using an abbreviated or shortened date (in the mm/dd/yy format)

3/20/23…3/21/23…3/22/23…all the way through March 29.

Weather conditions won’t be backward though. Those stretch of days will feature spring-like, not winter, weather.