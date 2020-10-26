Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.
Boston Business Journal

Spring Chickens: Colleges Halt Spring Breaks in Effort to Avoid COVID-19 Shutdowns

A growing number of university leaders are drawing a line in the sand with rigid plans for the upcoming spring semester

Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images

Just months after images of students flooding Florida beaches and eschewing safety protocols for COVID-19 went viral, a growing number of university leaders are drawing a line in the sand with rigid plans for the upcoming spring semester.

To date those moves have largely included shifts in the traditional timeline for the second half of the academic year, with schools increasingly opting for a delayed start to the semester and spiking the week-long recess that has traditionally triggered a stampede of co-ed revelers to the nation's resorts and warmer beach locations.

Read more in the Boston Business Journal.

Copyright Boston Business Journal

This article tagged under:

Boston Business JournalCOVID-19Floridacollegeuniversity
Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Request a School Visit Adjusting to Climate Change Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Video Traffic Virtual Connection Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins Entertainment Hub Today
TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us