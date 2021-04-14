Spring Has Sprung! Things to Do in Massachusetts as the Weather Warms Up

Spring has sprung in Massachusetts. While the pandemic has changed the way we spend our free time, here are some fun activities to get you out and about this season.

Take a Ride on a Swan Boat in Boston

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

The famous swan boats in Boston Public Garden are back on May 8 this year after closing to the public in 2020. Enjoy the boats on weekends from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. this spring.

NBC10 Boston/Mark Garfinkel

Enjoy a Meal Outside

Outdoor dining is back for the season in Boston and across the state. Grab a nice bite to eat at your favorite restaurant with your loved ones.

Under the city's outdoor dining program, restaurants are given permission to place outdoor seating on public property, including parking spaces and streets.

Restaurants in Boston can serve customers outdoors in public spaces starting Monday.

Go to a Red Sox Game

Fenway Park is open to fans this season, so get some tickets to the watch the Red Sox in their iconic stadium. Fans must buy mobile tickets, complete a health survey and socially distance at the park.

Getty Images

More information here.

Tour the State's Scenic Lighthouses

Take a drive to some of the most picturesque lighthouses along the coast. From Cape Ann to Cape Cod, there is an abundance of lighthouses to visit.

Visit the Naumkeag Daffodil and Tulip Festival

Naumkeag is an estate in Stockbridge, Massachusetts that hosts the Daffodil and Tulip Festival every year from April 22 to May 17. Take in the beautiful flowers blooming at this historic property in the Berkshires.

Hike a Beautiful Nature Trail

Massachusetts is home to some of the best hikes in New England. Take a walk in one of the many state parks or woods across the Bay State.

Smell the Flowers at the Hello Spring Festival at Tower Hill

Tower Hill Botanic Garden in Boylston is a great spot to walk through beautiful gardens at their Hello Spring event. Hello Spring is running from April 1 to May 31 and will include the property's field of over 25,000 daffodils.

Browse Craft Fairs Across the State

Spring is the perfect time to peruse a craft and arts fair. Towns across Massachusetts often host their own fairs, so be sure to check out a local fair near you.