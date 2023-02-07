Spring-Like Weather Pops Up This Week, Temps Could Hit 60

The cold has been gone for a couple of days, but that doesn’t mean snow is out of the picture. A quick-moving weather system will toss some wet snow and mix our way later tonight. There won’t be much of an impact. Temps are marginal, and the system will be LONG gone before dawn on Wednesday. Nonetheless, minor accumulations are possible in the dark of night. Best chance of seeing the snow stick is in the higher elevations of Worcester County.

After that, the pattern gets warmer…and warmer. Sun returns Wednesday with highs in the mid-40s. Ditto for Thursday, ensuring that the next weather system is rain by the time it arrives in the late afternoon/evening. This sets us up for potential run for the upper 50s on Friday (!) This is a familiar setup in spring, but in this non-winter, we can easily hit the 60 degree mark thanks to the snowless landscape and lack of cold in general.

The weekend sees us slump back to the 40s. There is a batch of snow/rain sliding by offshore, but it appears that it won’t get wound up and bother us in time. The pattern is too progressive and speedy.