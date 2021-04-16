Spring Storm Creates Winter-Like Conditions for New England

A messy mix of snow and rain came down overnight across New England continues into Friday, with increasing wind posing a threat of power outages.

Boston has seen steady rain thus far but is expected to transition to snow Friday as colder air moves in.

There was light rain even further north in Nashua, New Hampshire Friday morning, where temperatures were in the upper 30s. Public Works crews were out monitoring conditions due to the imminent changeover to snow.

Snow was falling down in Fitchburg, where residents woke up to a dusting on the ground. The higher elevations saw even, but not so much that it was plowable.

The snow wasn't sticking to the roadways, but the precipitation is making for a slippery morning drive. Commuters should allow extra travel time.