Victim identified, vehicle recovered in Springfield hit-and-run

A woman who died after she was hit by a car that fled the scene in Springfield, Massachusetts, on Monday has been identified as the investigation into the crash continues.

Annabelle Rufino, 57, a Springfield resident, died after she was hit by a car on Bowles Street, between Bay and McKnight streets, Monday morning, according to the Hampden County District Attorney's Office.

Police initially shared images of a white Acura sedan in connection with the ongoing investigation. The DA's office confirmed Tuesday that they have recovered a vehicle they believe was involved in the crash, but they did not specify if it was the Acura.

The Hampden District Attorney’s Motor Vehicle Homicide Unit and the Springfield Police Department continue to investigate.

Anyone with information is urged to call police or leave an anonymous tip by texting CRIMES (2-7-4-6-3-7), typing SOLVE, and the details of the tip.

At approximately 10:20 a.m. Monday, officers responded to the 100 block of Bowles Street for a single vehicle crash involving a pedestrian. The adult female pedestrian was transported to Baystate where she succumbed to her injuries. The driver did not remain on scene. (1/3) pic.twitter.com/cLezkGohsc — Ryan Walsh (@PIO_SPD) June 23, 2025