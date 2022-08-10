Springfield High School to Lock up Students' Cell Phones With New Policy

Many educators would agree that cell phones can be a distraction for students in the classroom. Now, another school in Massachusetts is taking a bold step to try and curb that distraction ahead of the new school year.

The Springfield School Committee voted unanimously this summer to implement a new program at Springfield Central High School that will have students lock phones in pouches during school hours, according to MassLive.

Students will be required to unplug from their phones at the start of each day, locking them in a magnetic pouch. They'll keep those pouches with them, they just won't be able to open them.

In case of an emergency, the school says that a magnetic device will be in the classrooms that will allow teachers to grant phone access.

The school committee said it decided to implement the program this fall after seeing the success at Chicopee High School, which rolled it out last March.

Chicopee has seen a dramatic improvement in test scores, according to MassLive, as well as student participation.

Students have expressed some hesitancy toward the idea of locking their phones away, but the school says it will lead to better learning experiences and better social interaction, without technology getting in the way.