Woman's body found at Springfield campground; police investigating

Prosecutors and Springfield police were still investigating what happened as of Wednesday afternoon

By Asher Klein

A woman's body was found at a campground in Springfield, Massachusetts, Tuesday evening, authorities said, announcing that police were investigating.

The woman's body was found at Camp STAR Angelina, on Trafton Road in Forest Park, the Hampden District Attorney's Office said Wednesday. They didn't identify the woman, or share the circumstances suspected involving her death.

Prosecutors and Springfield police were still investigating what happened as of Wednesday afternoon.

Camp STAR Angelina is an inclusive summer day camp for kids run by the city.

