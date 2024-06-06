Officer seriously hurt, 7 arrested in Springfield shootings, police say: Live update

A police officer was seriously wounded in one of at least two shootings Wednesday night in Springfield, Massachusetts, police said. Seven people were arrested.

An 18-year-old, Isak Font, is suspected of shooting the officer, who was driving to work, with an AR-15-style rifle from a Jeep around 11 p.m. on State Street near Hunter Place, Springfield police said. The officer is expected to survive.

That shooting followed one on College Street at about 10:40 p.m., according to police. They said people in a Honda Civic opened fire on Springfield police detectives in the firearms investigation unit.

Seven people were arrested, including Font, and seven illegal weapons were recovered, according to police. It wasn't immediately clear if Font had an attorney who could speak to his arrest.

NBC affiliate WWLP reported there were several incidents that brought a police response and closed roads in the city late Wednesday, including on Interstate 91. It wasn't immediately clear if or how all the incidents were related.

Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno and Police Superintendent Lawrence Akers were set to hold a news conference on the shooting at 10:30 a.m. Thursday.

A Springfield Police Officer who was driving to work was also shot by a suspect in the Jeep. He stopped on the 600 block of State Street and was rushed to Baystate with serious but believed to be non-life-threatening injuries. (2/4) — Ryan Walsh (@PIO_SPD) June 6, 2024

The SPD Detective Bureau under the direction of Captain Trent Duda is investigating the incident. Further details will be released later today. (4/4). — Ryan Walsh (@PIO_SPD) June 6, 2024

This is a developing news story that will be updated when more information is available.