Springfield police investigate abandonment of baby

A newborn baby was found abandoned Tuesday evening in Springfield, Massachusetts.

Police say the boy, believed to be a few weeks old, was left outside an apartment building on Worthington Street. Officers responded around 7:45 p.m. after a resident called 911.

The baby was brought to Baystate Medical Center to be evaluated. He is in stable condition, according to police.

Anyone with information about the baby is asked to call 413-787-6352.

Springfield police note that Massachusetts' Baby Safe Haven Law allows parents to surrender newborns at designated locations like hospitals, police departments and fire departments without legal penalty. Parents are asked to call 1-877-796-HOPE or 1-888-510-BABY for support.