Springfield police seek missing 12-year-old

Police in Springfield, Massachusetts, are asking for the public's help to find a missing child.

Authorities said Friday evening that 12-year-old Leonel Agosto was last seen in the area of Roosevelt Avenue and Roosevelt Terrace, but they did not say when.

Agosto is described as a 5'5 male. Police did not give any further details about his appearance or attire.

Anyone with information is asked to call 413-787-6360 or 413-787-6300.

