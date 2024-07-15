Springfield

Springfield police seek missing 14-year-old girl

Springfield Police Department

Police in Springfield, Massachusetts, are searching for a missing teenager.

Authorities say 14-year-old Aiana Dominguez ran away, but did not say when.

She has been in contact with her mother and a case worker with the Massachusetts Department of Children and Families, police said, but she has not revealed her whereabouts.

Police did not give a physical description of Dominguez or say what she was wearing when she was last seen, but they released a photo.

Anyone with information is asked to call 413-787-6360 or 413-787-6300.

